Khloe Kardashian’s ex-partner apologizes for having a child with a lover

The basketball player for the Sacramento Kings, Tristan Thompson, apologized on Tuesday to his ex-partner Khloé Kardashian after revealing that he became the father of a child who was born in December.

In some expressions that he emitted through his “stories” on Instagram, Thompson announced that the results of a paternity test revealed that “I have fathered a son with Maralee Nichols”, A fitness model who filed a lawsuit against the athlete last year for the maintenance of her new child.

“I take responsibility for all my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son, ”he said. “I sincerely apologize to all the people I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private.”

“I take responsibility for all my actions,” Tristan Thompson said after his disclosure. ( Capture / Instagram )

It is no longer the first time that Thompson has found himself in an infidelity scandal. On the television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the socialite learned that Thompson had been unfaithful to her a few days before giving birth to her now three-year-old daughter, True, which was followed by an accusation that she had had an encounter with a family friend, Jordyn Woods.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You do not deserve the grief and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years, “he said. “My actions have not aligned with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think, again, I’m really sorry. “

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” wrote the basketball player after revealing that he is the father again of a child he had with his lover. ( Capture / Instagram )

According to the celebrity page TMZ revealed not only that Nichols was dating Thompson for five months while he was still a Kardashian couple, but that the athlete came to offer him over $ 66,000 to keep her quiet and stay out of the media.

This child would be his third child, as he has a 5-year-old boy, Prince, who was the product of his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.