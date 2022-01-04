Kim Kardashian family finds purchase of house across from Kanye West “strange”

A particular purchase made Kanye west that caught everyone’s attention: bought a house across the street from Kim Kardashian’s home. An acquisition that, according to People, a source assured that his idea is to stay close to his children.

For it, the rapper will demolish the mansion to make it more comfortable for North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West. Not to mention that it all comes weeks after he made public his intention to try to rebuild his relationship with Kim Kardashian, who is dating Pete Davison today.

A purchase that set off the alarms of the Kardashian family, as a close source would have told HollywoodLife that the close circle of the founder of Skims he sees this acquisition strangely. Especially considering that he allegedly paid $ 420,000 over the sale price to seal the deal.

“While Kim agrees with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, his family doesn’t really feel this at all,” the informant said. “They think it’s a little weird, actually, and they told Kim that no one buys a house across the street from his ex-wife while they get divorced,” added.

In addition, he assured that those close to Kim Kardashian believe she should “set limits.” “Kanye could have bought a house a couple of blocks away and could have had the same access to the children,” he said.