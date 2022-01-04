Kim Kardashian goes on vacation to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson

The couple kicked off 2022 with a romantic getaway to the beach. While Kanye West lives his single life by dating other women, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took advantage of the holidays to relax in the Bahamas.

After showing off their romance since last October 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison have given discreet glimpses of their relationship. From the birthday party that the founder of Skims threw the “SNL” comedian giving him the best gift of your life, to the many trips they have made to spend time together.

Because the socialite resides in California where he runs his empire and is close to his family, and the comedian lives in New York where he is dedicated to recording the program “Saturday Night Live”, the couple have had to take countless flights to see each other. .

This time according to the portal US Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed just before getting on the plane that would take them to The Bahamas.

At the moment, Kim Kardashian has not uploaded anything to her social networks regarding the trip, but probably very soon we will be able to see a glimpse of her romantic vacation.

This trip would be great for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as it will be a time of celebration for them since they could not spend Christmas and New Years together. While Kim celebrated Christmas with her family, Pete celebrated the New Years party with Miley Cyrus.