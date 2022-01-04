King Kong Ortiz recovered from two falls and left Charles Martin hanging from the ropes [Video]

After 14 months without a fight, King Kong Ortiz came into this fight as a favorite.

Dramatic, so was the knockout in heavyweights that the Cuban starred in Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs), about the former American world champion Charles “Prince” Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs), on the first card of 2022 that presented the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

After 14 months without an official fight, Ortiz came into this fight as a favorite. Even though he knocked out Martin in six rounds, his rival took him to the canvas during the first round and then in the fourth. This contest took place in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

El altillano, 42 years old, left Martin staggering with a powerful left foot. Despite the obvious knockout, the referee made a mistake, by allowing King Kong to keep landing power blows that ended by leave the American hanging by the ropes.

The statements of King Kong Ortiz

“I said that this fight would be very enthusiastic, that there was going to be a war. In boxing a punch ends the fight, but he couldn’t finish me, “said the Cuban about his victory.

On Martin he commented: “I respect him a lot, like I said. I stayed as I am, I do not blur my work. I came well worked and that’s why I didn’t lose confidence. Lefties are tough, and a fight between two heavyweight lefties is much rarer. Intelligence won this fight.

WHAT A VICTORY! 💥🔝 ‘King Kong’ Ortiz bounced back in a losing fight on the cards and defeated Charles Martin by TKO in the sixth episode 🔥 A flurry of fists that ended the American who suffered two falls in the same round 😎🚨#ESPNKnockOut #OrtizMartin pic.twitter.com/I5IiCeNs6l– ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) January 2, 2022

“You (the media) are the ones that give the possibility. I have so many (heavyweight fighters) in my line that I don’t know who I would pick if I could pick any opponents. I want all the heavyweight champions, “he concluded.

Thus, King Kong Ortiz returns to the top of the rankings, with the aim of getting a third chance for a world championship or an elimination match against a major boxer.

