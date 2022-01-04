Klay Thompson gives the big hint about his return to Golden State Warriors

In the pregame Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat, Klay Thompson gave the big hint about his return to Dubs fans that not even Stephen Curry knew about.

Less and less is missing for the most anticipated return of the 2021-22 season and the entire NBA starts to shake because ‘Splash Brothers’ (brothers) will be back in Golden State Warriors. Klay thompson gave the great clue as to when he will return to the best basketball in the world.

The warriors They couldn’t count for two consecutive seasons with Thompson because he tore his left knee ligaments and his right Achilles tendon. However, the tick, tock, tick, tock, for Klay to return to the NBA 2021-22 season sounds louder and louder.

In the NBA world already there is a tentative date to see the return of Klay Thompson And with the countdown running, it was Stephen Curry’s partner himself who was in charge of giving the great clue on day zero to see him again in the league with the Warriors.

Thompson maintained that Golden State Warriors fans deserved to see their return to the NBA, so returning in an away game that was not played at Chase Center was ruled out, but … How long until that game takes place at home? Klay himself gave the big clue.

Video: Klay Thompson gives the big clue about his return to the Warriors in the NBA 2021-22

For the first time, Klay Thompson did a shooting practice with the public since he was injured before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season and when he retired to the Chase Center stadium locker room, he raised his hands and indicated number 6: the number of days left until his return? In the event that this is the great track, the escort would return in the game on Sunday, January 9 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET.