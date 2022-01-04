Like a stingray: United States develops prototype long-range autonomous underwater drone

The drones They are the remotely controlled vehicles recognized for their deployment in the air with various commercial and military developments. Now, these types of devices seek to dominate the seas with the Manta Ray program, an initiative of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) with a prototype that emulates the shape of stingrays.

In this way, the organism dependent on the United States Department of Defense seeks to give shape to this project with the help of the companies Northrop Grumman Y Martin Defense Group, which will be in charge of developing the first prototype vehicles. The goal is to shape the technology of the unmanned underwater vehicles with the capacity to operate for long periods without maintenance and that they can operate autonomously, without the need for human logistical support.

They develop an underwater drone shaped like a stingray

Among the requirements demanded by DARPA in the program Manta Ray there is efficient power management, reliability of navigation systems and controls, and resistance to corrosion during operation underwater. In turn, the great autonomy will be one of the main points that both Northrop Grumman and Martin Defense Group will have to take into account.

“The Manta Ray program made significant progress in the development of autonomous underwater vehicles with cargo capacity and operation without human intervention,” said Kyle Woerner, manager of the Manta Ray program. After evaluating various designs in an initial stage, the selected contractors will be in charge of manufacturing and testing the scale models of these underwater drones with which the United States seeks to develop its underwater domain with the technological contribution of DARPA, the renowned agency behind projects such as the Arpanet network, the first step of what later became known globally as Internet.

As a background, a joint development of several Chinese universities created a robot inspired by the structure of the squishy robotic fish it was able to swim freely in the South China Sea at a depth of 3,224 meters and in the Mariana Trench at a depth of 10,900 meters.