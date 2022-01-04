Long the road to heal the cognitive sequelae of COVID-19

According to a report from the Mount Sinai health care system, in New York, 63% of patients with post-covid symptoms report cognitive problems, mainly memory and short-term planning.

The problem is that the road to recovery is long and involves months of rehabilitation therapy with protocols that are not specifically defined for the sequelae of this virus.

This is stated by Rafael Aránguiz, a neurologist at Clínica Dávila in Chile. “This is a very new disease, so there is still no consensus on what to do with patients with postcovid cognitive impairment. Today they are empirically using interventions that are used for other conditions that affect cognition, but there are no proven protocols for covid-19, “he clarified.

In that sense, therapies vary greatly from one patient to another and depending on the treating specialistsays Aránguiz. According to the doctor, cognitive stimulation strategies are currently used, such as orientation activities and associations.

Agendas and alarms

Carolina Delgado, a neurologist at the Santa María Clinic in Chile, mentioned that exercises should be included to stimulate attention and memory. “In those who were hospitalized, gait rehabilitation is sometimes included, but they also do exercises with alarms (using them as reminders), agendas and planning tasks, thereby stimulating attention and memory”.

The specialist commented that the rehabilitation process could be long. “This is a process of months, in many the results are measured after six or eight months. In patients who were hospitalized, we see that many persist with the complaint after eight months ”, specified Delgado. “There is a whole range of symptoms, such as mental confusion or fatigue, which can last as long as a year. Many also feel that their attention is failing, that before they could concentrate on something and no longer, and they report that they return to work and find it difficult to remember concepts or processes that they previously handled perfectly ”, adds the specialist.

Doctors clarify that a good part of patients regain their faculties after a year. However, those with significant sequelae may need even two, depending on the severity of the case. Therapies are often multidisciplinary and include work with psychologists, psychiatrists, and occupational therapists.

“Working with mental health specialists is key, because we see that these alterations are associated with anxiety and depression,” says Dr. Alegría. “It happens that the cognitive affects your quality of life. Many are on leave for a year and still don’t feel ready to go back to work”.

Interviewees say that it is not yet clear how the virus causes cognitive disorders. Some hypotheses are that the inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 damages the central nervous system and another is that the virus crosses the blood-brain barrier and directly affects the brain.

“Both the causes and the best therapies to treat these cognitive problems are things that we will learn over time”says Aránguiz. “Next year we should have information that is not available at this time. For now we will continue to apply proven therapies for other diseases and follow up with patients to see how they evolve ”.

Medications for dementia

Doctors say that a very common question among patients with postcovid cognitive sequelae is whether they can use Alzheimer’s drugs. This, since many want to look for alternatives to recover their memory. “There is no evidence to say that these drugs work for these cases. It is not a formal indication and less in the case of people with mild cognitive impairment. They should not be taken ”, says Dr. Aránguiz.