Lucia Mendez vs. Madonna: a war of egos

If there is someone in the Mexican show business who is famous not so much for his time in telenovelas -which was very important in a time that today is recognized as golden in the genre-, but for his statements that tend to border on the bizarre , is Lucía Méndez.

Lucía Méndez in Mexico City in November 2021 (Photo by Adrián Monroy / Medios y Media / Getty Images)

The once queen of melodrama – and she really was for some time, alternating the crown with her “archrival” Verónica Castro, with memorable productions in the 70s and 80s such as ‘Viviana’, ‘Colorina’, ‘Tú o Nadie’, ‘The strange return of Diana Salazar’ and ‘Nobody’s love — has earned the mockery and derision of the public on multiple occasions for the eccentricity of her ego, which has led her to look ridiculous (involuntary) numerous times.

In fact, I remember (because I was present) in the fall of 1998 during an interview that they did with him in a Radio Fórmula booth when the host of the program mentioned his true age – he was 43 years old at that time: he was born on January 26 of 1955 in León, Guanajuato— and immediately Méndez, visibly upset and open microphone, contradicted him “No, my love. I’m 36 years old.” The driver replied that he had sources of his true date of birth that were on file, and that they were documented and collated on the Internet.

“Well no, my love. The Internet is WRONG,” she replied angrily and soon she ended the interview in a bad way. So, first-hand, I can attest that Lucia’s ego does not allow her to see reality as it is, although the passage of time no longer allows her to remove her years, she has resorted to making other kinds of comments that have started the general sarcasm in the media, like the time it occurred to her to say that she never had plastic surgeries or cosmetic touch-ups, when you only need to do a comparison or a search in the newspaper library to find out that she is deliberately lying (not to say that are changes that are noticeable with the naked eye).

Continue reading the story

Or when she featured on social media a series of doctored photos from the 2013 Venice Film Festival that showed her on red carpets with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney where she wasn’t – and then blamed an “assistant” who wasn’t. it existed when it was exposed to widespread international ridicule.

There is also the case in which, a few months ago, she said that the pre-Hispanic deity Quetzalcoatl appeared to her in the form of an eagle and that he looked into her eyes and spoke directly to her, or the most credible idea that she had the whim of interpreting herself as a young woman in a bioseries proposal and that for that reason that was impossible to sustain, the project had fallen.

But now, at the beginning of the year, Méndez is back on trend – which obviously fascinates him, that’s evident – because thanks to a video that went viral on TikTok, his allegations that Madonna had bothered her during a concert in Miami, urging her to get up and sing when she did not want to and that had included the intervention of a security element and blah, blah, blah, they acquired some legitimacy, although the fans who found the justification were not very well informed about the origin of the video and its meaning.

The clip is part of a 1991 documentary called ‘Truth or Dare’, directed by Aleks Kesishian, a filmmaker who, during that decade, was closely linked to the so-called Queen of Pop. In fact, the documentary – which caused a lot of controversy at the time – it premiered in Latin America under the title ‘En la cama con Madonna’.

Filmed in 1990 during the ‘Blonde Ambition Tour’ – for which it does not coincide chronologically with the affirmations and allegations of Méndez, who says that she went to the concert in Miami with Arturo Jordán “el cubano” (sic), with whom she was married between 2004 and 2006; If she had wanted to have a more logical or credible basis, she could have affirmed that it was in 1990 when she was still married to producer Pedro Torres, father of her only son, Pedro Antonio—, the documentary shows Madonna in a more intimate aspect after his presentations, meeting celebrities present, such as Kevin Costner (who is disgusted every time he leaves the dressing room) or Warren Beatty (with whom he was hanging at that time) and arguing with his managers or relaxing with his dance team, to whom treats like family.

In the clip, which went viral without prior context, Madonna complains to her road manager that the first rows of a plaza where she is (and that she is not identified at any time as Miami, as Méndez fans affirmed) in networks) were half empty and that the people in the concert were bored and did not dance and that this put them in a bad mood.

Quickly those close to Méndez took this as a justification for the story told, to take it for granted. I personally do not know (and frankly I do not care either) whether or not Méndez went to a Madonna concert and if she ordered him (or not) to stand up and dance and if the other did not, dial for one knee injury (or not; perfectly he would not have to do what he did not want). In short, I am not interested in whether Méndez is lying or not – she has done it so many times over the years that she is certainly convinced that HER version of events is the absolute truth. The interesting thing here is that if there is someone with a bigger and healthier ego than Mendez, it is certainly Madonna.

Madonna at the 2019 GLAAD Awards (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for GLAAD)

That in 1990 the singer, who was already world famous and was at the peak of her provocative era, had these insecurities, as she paints her full body, just like other aspects of the film. I do not doubt for a moment that, even if the clip is from a long time before the alleged experience of Méndez, it does not mean that Madonna has changed her methods and that she sometimes resorts to intimidation tactics so that those attending her concerts show greater enthusiasm than they really feel, to satisfy their desperate need for attention.

Does La Méndez tell the truth? It’s hard to believe her after so many years of absurd and ridiculous lies, but there is no doubt that her ego, compared to that of the Detroit-born, is minimal. The rest, you as the public decide.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: Madonna accuses Tory Lanez of having ‘illegally’ used her song ‘Into the Groove’