Luis Díaz: Porto president spoke about the future of the player – International Football – Sports

Luis Diaz closed a brilliant 2021 with Porto and also with the Colombia selection, with which he was the scorer and revelation of the Copa América in Brazil, in which the team led by Reinaldo Rueda finished in third place.

Díaz, the best Colombian player of 2021 for EL TIEMPO, tries to recover from a contagion of covid-19, which left him out of the classic against Benfica last weekend.

Luis Díaz moves the pass market in Europe

His level has aroused the interest of greats in Europe, who little by little tempt the Colombian, hoping to be able to count on him, either in the winter or summer market, for the next season. There has been talk of the interest of clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

In Portugal little by little they assimilate that it will be sooner rather than later the departure of the guajiro. It would be a great business, considering the value for which they acquired it, when it was part of Junior de Barranquilla: according to Transfermarkt, Porto paid 7.2 million euros for its services. His release clause is at 80 million of the same coin.

The president of Porto, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, spoke with the newspaper Or Jogo about the offers and the eventual departure of the Colombian.

The president of Porto spoke about the situation of Díaz

“Our intention, at the moment, is to keep as many players as possible. It is known that in football there are sharks that at any moment can beat a termination clause and we cannot do anything, “said the leader, regarding the Diaz case.

Given the eventual offers and the latent interest of Liverpool, Pinto da Costa pointed out: “It cannot be guaranteed, nor can it be left, that it is only going for an agreed value. Only circumstances can dictate that. Our wish is for everyone to stay, it is not just Luis Díaz. But it is clear that sometimes there are irrefutable proposals that allow us to hire new players later ”.

