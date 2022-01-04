Amid the massive increase in coronavirus cases caused by the delta and omicron variant, The New York City government has implemented one of the strongest immunization mandates in the entire United States.

Mandatory vaccination in NY: who is it for and when will it come into effect?

Last Monday, December 27, the vaccination mandate for all private companies in New York City went into effect. As of that date, Employers must require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all workers.

The approximately 184,000 companies in the city must have the documentation ready by the time the government conducts the pertinent inspections. This is the first vaccine mandate of its kind in the nation for the private sector workforce.

This measure takes effect when the city and state of New York are immersed in an unprecedented wave of new cases of coronavirus caused by the omicron variant, which in a few weeks has become the dominant strain in the country.

City Mayor Bill De Blasio first announced the vaccination mandate on December 6, four days after the state reported its first omicron case, but long before the variant began generating tens of thousands of new cases each day in NYC.

Regarding other mandates, Anyone 12 years or older must show proof of complete vaccination to eat inside restaurants from New York City or enter other enclosed places, such as movie theaters, gymnasiums, or stadiums. Children ages 5 to 11 only need to show proof of one dose of vaccine.

Could Eric Adams remove the vaccination mandate?

De Blasio has indicated that he believes Mayor-elect Eric Adams will keep the term in place. For its part, The new Democratic mayor has hinted that the order will be reviewed once he takes office next Saturday, January 1.