Marathón steps out and pronounces on the future of Kervin Arriaga

The Club Deportivo Marathon stepped out and spoke about the future of the talented midfielder Kervin Arriaga, who has had problems of indiscipline in recent months.

In the last hours it was mentioned that Arriaga could even be loaned to the Platense of Puerto Cortés, but the purslane team has indicated that the information is not correct.

“At no time is the Platense true. We are working well and we have already been in the preseason for a month, we just wait for the start of the tournament to start in the best way, “began President Orinson Amaya in statements to the program Sports Panorama.

The top leader of the Sampedrano club even mentioned that in the next few days the midfielder could become a new legionnaire.

“All that about Kervin is pure speculation and nothing is true. We are waiting this week for something to be defined from abroad, this week is crucial”, He detailed.

And he added: “We hope the proposal reaches us definitively and based on that make a decision with the player and we are going to analyze it well. There are two options that we have, we already have a deadline to see what may happen to its future”.

The president of the Sampedrano team indicated that there are two foreign clubs that seek Arriaga.

“I cannot mention the countries but you have two options. We remain that in this week an answer can be given”, He specified.

And he continued speaking: “Kervin expires in June and has to fulfill his contract. But the offers that we are waiting for this week are quite latent and they are offers that were not given at the end of the year, but we hope to make something concrete “.