Match summary Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers (14-26)

Editorial Mediotiempo

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh / 03.01.2022 22:50:09





The Pittsburgh Steelers managed to beat the Cleveland Browns (14-26) in which it was most likely the Ben Roethlisberger’s last game playing at home at Heinz Field. It is even thought that next week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens be the last game of his NFL career.

After an emotional welcome, Big Ben put his offense to work. He sent his team forward on the scoreboard with a five-yard touchdown pass, connecting with the lead receiver of the team, Dionte Johnson.

Naje Harris was key to moving the ball by the Steelers offense. Even managed to surpass Hall of Famer Franco Harris, like the RB rookie with the most rushing yards in franchise history.

On the other hand, despite the effort to implement the running game with Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson, the Cleveland Browns looked inoperative against a solid defense from Pittsburgh. TJ Watt became the first Steeler with four sacks in a game since 2001 (Joey Porter).

Despite a good effort in the final stretch, the browns could also have witnessed one of the Baker Mayfield’s latest performances as his starting QB. While Ben Roethlisberger managed to give him what it appears to be a “last” cheer as a local to the “Steelers Nation” and they keep their postseason hopes alive.