Matt Damon launched a new Bitcoin commercial, and people feel sorry for others

A commercial for a cryptocurrency trading app starring Matt Damon gave people strange grief after he compared buying Bitcoin to landing on the Moon.

In the television ad, which aired during Sunday’s NFL games, the actor walks down a minimalist sci-fi hallway as visions of some of the world’s greatest achievements appear on each side.

“History is full of stories that almost were,” he says as he passes an intrepid explorer who sailed the oceans hundreds of years ago.

“With several they almost ventured, which they almost succeeded, but later it turned out to be too much.

“Then there are others, who embraced the moments and got engaged,” he says, as he goes through the visions of people climbing Everest and the Wright brothers as they flew through the air with their cutting-edge plan.

And in these moments of truth, these men and women, these mere mortals, like you and me, as they look over the edge, calm their minds and harden their nerves, with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: fortune favors the brave ”.

At that point, the screen displays the Crypto.com web address and logo, with the implicit suggestion that by buying some cryptocurrencies you could enter the pantheon of world changers.

Crypto.com will also air its debut Super Bowl commercial next month. Prepare for more other people’s grief.