MCS acquisition process completes | Others

MHH Healthcare, LP (MHH Healthcare) announced today, Monday, that it has completed the transaction to acquire Medical Card System, Inc. (MCS), the financing of which was provided by Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund, LP, but the financial terms of the sale did not were revealed.

The transaction, which closes the acquisition of MCS by MHH Healthcare, includes the company’s three business lines and its client portfolio with approximately 400 thousand policyholders.

This acquisition represents Kinderhook’s 52nd transaction related to the healthcare field. MHH Healthcare is a company created by Kinderhook Industries, LLC. (Kinderhook) that serves as a platform to invest in health plans, health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and health care service organizations.

“Our commitment to MCS policyholders, suppliers and employees remains intact. We are excited to work with MCS management to continue offering the best health insurance options on the island of Puerto Rico. We are certain that this acquisition will stimulate innovation in an industry in which Kinderhook has deep experience and knowledge, which is why we believe that the acquisition of MCS represents the best step forward for all the constituents of MCS ”, expressed Chris Michalik, Director Kinderhook CEO and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

For his part, Jim O’Drobinak, MCS Chief Executive Officer, stated that “this announcement represents an opportune moment to continue the success and continue with the positive momentum of our company in the Puerto Rico market, by providing additional resources to MCS. These additional resources will allow MCS to invest in service improvements, technologies and professional talent ”.

“These investments, in turn, will improve our operations, expand our ability to provide health care services, and maintain our growth under the current management team, which will remain unchanged after the transaction. Since the announcement of this transaction, the acquisition has been a transparent process for our employees, affiliates, policyholders, suppliers and customers. We firmly believe that, going forward, all of our constituencies will see a new and improved MCS, ”he added.

O’Drobinak explained that the company will continue to collaborate with its network of providers to continue offering its members and policyholders the high quality of health care services to which they are accustomed.

“We will also continue to innovate in the design of our products to exceed our standards for creativity and excellence. From an industry perspective, MCS will continue to seek to continually change the way we approach health care by incorporating the social determinants of health into medical coverage. MCS is the standard for medical plans based in Puerto Rico and we assume that responsibility with great pride, ”he added.

Kinderhook

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is reportedly a privately held investment firm managing more than $ 4.7 billion of capital and has made more than 300 investments and acquisitions since its inception.

Medical Card System, Inc.

Based in San Juan, MCS offers health care services, a variety of insurance plans, and manages care for commercial groups and Medicare Advantage affiliates in Puerto Rico. It is the 14th largest Medicare Advantage plan and the seventh largest dual plan in the United States, serving more than 190,000 Medicare Advantage members and 207,000 commercial members.