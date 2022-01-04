Meet the new love of Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend

The singers Karol G Y Anuel AA In addition to being two referents of the urban genre, they were one of the most loved and followed couples on social networks in recent years. But it was in April 2021 when they announced their separation and despite the illusion of the fans, they never reconciled.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra file

Apparently and from what they show on social networks they have a relationship of love and friendship but love ended forever between them. Everything indicates that currently each one took his own path and the same Anuel AA He was seen with another woman in a nightclub and the video went viral on the network.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra file

The suspicion these days is that Anuel AA would have an affair with the artist, ‘Yailin, the most viral’. In the video you can see how he approaches her, and they dance very close while sharing an evening with friends. From his surroundings it is said that the ex of Karol G He would have given Yailin expensive gifts lately.

Yailin. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

It has been a long time since Anuel AA and Karol G They publish photos together on social networks, they only appeared together at the end of 2021 when Anuel surprised her ex in one of his concerts in Medellín, Colombia, and she was excited for others since she was fulfilling a dream by running out of seats.

For its part, Karol G She was linked with her colleague Feid after they launched the collaboration called Geek together, which breaks playback records on various digital platforms. But recently she wrote on Twitter: “I refuse to be unhappy in 2022. I am going to enjoy myself and live this life for what it is: ONLY ONE.”