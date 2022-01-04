Meet the new love of Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend

The singers Karol G Y Anuel AA In addition to being two referents of the urban genre, they were one of the most loved and followed couples on social networks in recent years. But it was in April 2021 when they announced their separation and despite the illusion of the fans, they never reconciled.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra file

Apparently and from what they show on social networks they have a relationship of love and friendship but love ended forever between them. Everything indicates that currently each one took his own path and the same Anuel AA He was seen with another woman in a nightclub and the video went viral on the network.

