Mexicans who start 2022 without a team

We present to you the players who were left without a contract and start the year without a new team.

The transfer market sees its last days of hiring within the transfer market. Liga MX. The Closing 2022 It is a week away from starting and for some players this week is key to thinking about continuing their football career.

Jair Pereira

The ‘Commander’ was left without a contract in mid-2021 after passing through Necaxa. The former Guadalajara leader has not found a new club at 35 years of age.

Giovani dos santos

The America He decided not to renew the 32-year-old former national team. The footballer has not managed to get a new team and in recent months it has been mentioned that the one formed in Barcelona is contemplating retiring.

Marco Fabian

His last team was Braves of Juarez, in a contract that lasted just one tournament. At the end of Opening 2021, was not renewed by the team and, so far, has not been signed by any club. A few days ago it rang for him Guadalajara, but in the end that option did not come true.

Oribe Peralta

The veteran forward and gold medalist saw how a few days ago the Guadalajara announced his departure, while the ‘Cepillo’ released a statement in which he discarded his goodbye from football. Until now there is no known team that seeks to sign him for him Closing 2022.

Enrique Palos

The 35-year-old veteran goalkeeper served six months without a contract. Despite his extensive experience in the First Division, the goalkeeper has not found a club after his last step with the team. Juárez FC.