MLS 2022: FC Dallas makes official the departure of Ricardo Pepi to Ausburg and breaks the record for the most expensive transfer in the club’s history

ANDl Augsburg of the Bundesliga made official the arrival of Ricardo Pepi, winning the race to sign the 18-year-old American forward from FC Dallas to teams like the same Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg

The Texan team has become the biggest exporter in the MLS, but it had never closed a deal for as much money as Pepi’s, who signed until the end of the season 25/26, with the option of one more.

“My dream was to move to Europe after the last MLS season. I see Augsburg and the Bundesliga as the perfect environment to be able to add minutes of play at the highest level as a young player “, declared Pepi to the official media of the club after the transfer was made official.

Pepi wear the # 18 jersey with Augsburg.

Fabrizio Romano had reported that the movement was for 20 million dollars more variable, but the negotiation would have closed in the 18 million, which would be the second most expensive transfer in MLS history, only behind the 26.4 million dollars that Newcastle paid for the Paraguayan Miguel Almirn.

What Pepi did get is to be the biggest transfer in the history of FC Dallas, which he had sold to Bryan Reynolds to Roma for 7.43 million dollars prior to the start of this season.