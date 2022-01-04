Modernize and make your home smart with what’s new from Lenovo

It has an LED screen that will allow us to see the time, the weather forecast or see the responses of Alexa . It can be used perfectly as an alarm clock thanks to its ability to automatically dim the screen brightness. We can even turn off the camera and microphone for maximum privacy.

The first of the devices is this smartwatch with integrated Alexa. It is designed to be placed in any room thanks to its different finish colors (Misty Blue and Clay Red) . This allows you to interact with the Amazon voice assistant to ask you from setting a timer to adding things to the shopping list, without neglecting that we can control any other smart device prepared to work with Alexa (plugs, lights, etc.).

CES 2022 is held between January 5 and 8, 2022, but we have already begun to know the news that will be seen at this fair. By Lenovo , we have new ways to create a smart home using various devices. Some of them are already available while others will arrive this month or during the first quarter of 2022.

And if we like music, this smartwatch is also a 3W full-range speaker that will offer us a clear, quality audio. We can listen to songs using the WiFi network with applications such as Amazon Music or similar. Finally, it should be noted that we have customizable dials or a wide ecosystem of additional accessories. Its price starts at $ 59.99.

Lenovo Ambient Light Dock

This is precisely one of the elements that we can attach to the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential in the form of ambient night light with 8 lighting modes. It offers us solid colors, such as cherry or ocean blue, warm sunset tones, beautiful rainbows and even light with rhythmic movements.

Just tap the top to change options or tell Alexa to change color. This device joins the one already presented and Lenovo Wireless Charging Dock with Night Light that allows us to get rid of the cable disaster that we usually have on the table by incorporating a light and a wireless charger in the same device. Its price starts from $ 29.99.

Lenovo Smart Frame

Another device that will allow us to have a smart home is this frame that allows us to show the best photos of our family, friends or just beautiful images that change every moment. It no longer requires a Google Photos account and it is enough to upload the images from our mobile to its internal memory.

The possibility of leaving virtual post it has been added that will appear superimposed on the images to put messages like “Good luck with your test” or “Get home before 10”. These messages can be programmed in time so that they are only shown when we want.