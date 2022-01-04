‘Money is not my priority’; Marco Fabián asks to play again

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the names that could attract the attention of the clubs of the MX League this winter market is that of Marco Fabian, who spent the last six months inactive and is now asking for a chance to return.

The one that emerged from Chivas de Guadalajara was presented in ‘La Último Palabra’ and from there he pointed out that for now he is not interested in securing a good contract, as he affirms that he has the commitment to go back to the fields.

“Completely (I would sacrifice the economic). That’s where the desire I have to go back to football comes in. I have been in talks … The commitment I have to go back to play it is incumbent on all aspects. (Being a free player) is a privilege that I have never had before in my career … Today I am totally free, they don’t have to pay a peso for me and the salary situation today is not my priority. The money I put aside“, He said.

Fabian de la Mora, Olympic champion in London 2012, He pointed out that this last campaign has allowed him to reassess his moment as a player, which is why he decided to withdraw from public life.

“I disappeared from the networks these six months, reflecting on many things because since my debut I had not stopped playing in no time, but everything happens for a reason and today I’m here, “he added.

“THERE IS A FRAME FOR A TIME, I COME WITH GREAT DESIRE TO REAFFIRM THE TRACK THAT I HAVE ACHIEVED” ???? Marco Fabián EXCLUSIVELY affirms that he will not retire and we will possibly see him in another club before February 1 #LUP pic.twitter.com/9GdYd9dpX2 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 4, 2022

The 32-year-old offensive said that for now the idea of ​​retirement does not haunt his mind, noting that there have been approaches with different teams to participate in the Clausura 2022.

“If I retire or if I continue in soccer, (well) I think Marco remains for a while. I come with a lot of desire, to return to eat the court, whatever lies ahead. Today I am close, I am in talks, hopefully can see Marco Fabián again enjoy what I like to do the most is play soccer ”.

Marco Fabian shone in its beginnings with Chivas, also having steps by Blue Cross, Eintracht Frankfurt, Philadelphia Union, Al Sadd and Bravos de Juárez, his last club in the Clausura 2021.