“More aerodynamic than a ball”: Mercedes-Benz presents its Vision EQXX electric car with a range superior to those of Tesla

The car’s cabin, which has integrated solar panels, is made of sustainable materials that reduce its carbon footprint.

Mercedes-Benz presented this Monday through its social networks its new and most ambitious electric car project to date, the Vision EQXX, equipped with solar panels and with a range superior to that of any electric car currently on the market, according to its creators.

The German manufacturer has been working on this model for some years, but until now it had not released details of its characteristics, except some images design.

The company maintains that “the mission” of the EQXX is “efficiency”, since it offers at least 1,000 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge “and without the need for a large, heavy battery.”

These figures leave in the gutter the autonomy of any electric car for sale today. In fact, beats the Tesla Model S Plaid by more than 360 kilometers, which is described on its manufacturer’s website as the car “with the longest range and fastest acceleration of any electric vehicle in production.”

On the other hand, Mercedes has designed the EQXX with teardrop shape, which, together with its special tires that reduce resistance, gives it a more aerodynamic ride than that of “a soccer ball”.

The company also set out to reduce the weight of the car as much as possible —17,000 kilos—, using 3d printed parts.

The car has solar panels built into the roof that can add up to 25 kilometers range in optimal weather conditions.

As Mercedes explains, the EQXX’s cabin is made up of sustainable materials that reduce the car’s overall carbon footprint. Proof of this are the door handles, made with a vegan material similar to silk and the seats lined with leather made from mushrooms and cacti.

Also, some surfaces are made of recycled plastic bottles.

The company announces that this spring they will show the world the range of more than 1,000 kilometers of the EQXX and that “they will make it look simple, with cutting-edge technology! And with” the efficiency, luxury and style of Mercedes.