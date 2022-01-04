Napoli: Lorenzo Insigne would go free to Toronto from MLS salary and money to collect | A series

A new year begins and the different teams prepare the checkbook to make their first market movements. The advantage of this month of transfers is that you can not only sign players immediately, but you can also negotiate with those whose contract ends in the middle of the year.

An example of this happens in the Naples of David Ospina, a team that would be on the verge of losing its captain and top star.

For several days the interest of an MLS team for stars of the local tournament has been in the news in Italy. In this sense, Toronto FC, which by the way years ago brought Giovinco from Juventus, has its great aim in the south of the country.

Lorenzo Insigne would be the great casualty of the Neapolitan team for the 2022-23 season. Quite a surprise not only because of its important role in Naples but also because it is barely 30 years old and surely has a market in Europe.

Regarding the latter, Ciro Ferrara, a legend from Naples and close to Insigne, assured that the arrival of football in the United States would not be for money but for “quality of life, the desire to continue playing, the possibility that their children grow up learning new languages ​​and getting to know the world ”.

The journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano indicated this Monday in his Twitter account that the environment of the player and the Canadian club will define the business this week and gave details of the incorporation.

“This week in Italy there are new direct contacts between Lorenzo Insigne’s environment and Toronto executives to complete the agreement. Proposal on the table – salary of 11 million euros plus 4.5 million in accessoriesHe trilled.

“The conversations are now entering key phases. Insigne would only join Toronto in June as a free agent.”, He complemented.