Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ reflects the sad reality of Matthew Perry

Netflix he has found one of his infallible veins in the great Hollywood stars. Red Alert, Blind, Tyler Ryke Y the Irish These are the four films with the most hours viewed in the first 28 days of each on the platform (accumulating 364 million hours the first and 214 million the last). And all of them are carried out by artists with power of attraction before the audience like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, Chris Hemsworth and Robert De Niro.

Well it turns out that in the last bars of 2021 Netflix added another proof of it with Don’t look up, Adam McKay’s social and political satire that elbows such sought-after figures as Leonardo DiCaprio with Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance and Tyler Perry, among many more. The film is being a success for the platform, both in Spain and in much of the world, however hides a sad reality that has Matthew Perry as the protagonist.

Matthew Perry attends the opening of ‘Six Degrees Of Separation’ at the Barrymore Theater on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images)

Surely more than one is wondering “What do they have to do with Don’t look up, Netflix and Matthew Perry? ” Well, more than you would believe. To begin with, we must highlight that the apocalyptic film about a comet that is about to end life on Earth was the most watched in Netflix in its opening week. That is to say, despite the lukewarm and negative criticism from a large part of the specialists, the spectators have been attracted by the magnet of the super stars and crowned Don’t look up like Netflix’s movie hit at the end of 2021.

For example, at the time of writing this article, it ranks second in the Top 10 in Spain behind Cobra Kai, While it was viewed about 111 million hours since its release on December 24. And between so much viewing and audience success, Matthew Perry has lost the opportunity to be part of the phenomenon.

Ranking of Netflix Spain as of January 3, 2022

The actor eternally remembered for his role as Chandler in Friends was, originally, one of the many names that populated the coveted cast of this film. In October 2020 it was announced that he was going to be part of the casting and he himself celebrated the signing through Twitter. “I just signed for a movie with Meryl Streep, if you need me I’ll be on the treadmill for the next six weeks. ” wrote on October 14, 2020 next to the title of the film. While a day later he joked about his participation and minor role under DiCaprio, tweeting: “I’m not sure why Leonardo DiCaprio appears before me in the next movie “Don’t Look Up.” But I don’t want you to worry. I know some people. We will solve it ”. And he concluded with the hashtag “I couldn’t be more excited. “

In other words, the actor’s enthusiasm was palpable at the touch of the keyboard. And is not for less: Don’t look up it was his first movie since 17 again (2009), the comedy with Zac Efron released no less than 12 years ago. Since then we have seen it in series and sitcoms like The good wife, the spinoff The good fight or The off couple, but without getting to shine as it did in Friends. Months later we learned the plan was going ahead when a photograph of the actor was leaked on the film’s set in Boston. In the image he appeared with Jonah Hill participating in one of the president’s (Meryl Streep) political acts.

In short, participating in this film meant returning to the cinematographic rodeo in style, rubbing shoulders with renowned figures in the industry and placing it on the Hollywood map.. In addition, it was a premiere that came months after shocking his fans with his gloomy return at the reunion of Friends. In that special episode, Matthew Perry became a shadow of sadness and nostalgia, an example of dark memories as a result of the addiction to alcohol and vicodin that he suffered for several seasons when we were before the celebration of a phenomenon that continues to coexist with the public. .

That is, his participation was a fact and an invisible pedestal both to erase that sad memory before the public and for his career. However, did anyone see it in the finished movie? No. Matthew Perry is nowhere to be found because his sequence, cameo, or character was completely removed.

Looking at the leaked image, the stage and costumes, we could speculate that Matthew Perry was going to appear at the political rally that takes place outside the White House (after an hour and 45 minutes of footage) against scientists and global awareness of the impending apocalypse, and I would even venture to suggest that perhaps he was playing the vice president, since he never appears in the story. However, Matthew Perry was unable to get past the cutting room scissors.. At the moment it is unknown why they removed it when it would have been a cameo that was warmly received by fans of Friends, although there are those who speculate that the absence is a consequence of the need to cut the length of the footage as it is a 2 hour and 25 minute film. However, in my opinion, if Don’t look up I needed space to include Perry, I could easily have cut out sequences of a second act that take longer than necessary.

Don’t Look Up – Left to Right: Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, Meryl Streep as President Janie Orelan and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky (Credit: Niko Tavernise / Netflix © 2021)

Undoubtedly, the absence of Matthew Perry is a shadow that draws attention because we are facing a movie full of stars, with all kinds of figures playing small roles such as Ron Perlman, Melanie Lynskey, Ariana Grande, Gina Gershon, as well as a cameo from Chris Evans. That Matthew Perry does not appear in the footage when the sequence of the political act is included in the film and when the rest of the characters do have their moment, reveals the sad irrelevance that it has in Hollywood.

It is true that the elimination of characters in the editing room is a common practice in the world of cinema. Sometimes due to the need of time or due to changes in the vision of a story, it is decided that a character no longer has a place, and although it has been filmed, it is left out. It happened to Paul Rudd in My best friend’s Wedding, to Harrison Ford in ET (was an Elliot teacher), Tim Roth in Once upon a time in … Hollywood, Katherine Langford in Avengers: Endgame or Rachel Weisz in To the wonder, among others. However, in the case of Matthew Perry we are talking about a small presence that would have made the fans happy and that, if it was a single scene, it would not have really affected the length of the footage that much.

When it became known that Matthew Perry was going to be part of the film, in a way they placed him on the same level as the rest of his classmates, raising him to a pedestal among established Hollywood stars. Taking into account the personal problems he suffered during the success of Friends –such as addictions, his steps through rehabilitation centers or not having memories of the recordings of three seasons- and the decline of his fame after the end of the series, his signing in Don’t look up augured a new beginning rubbing shoulders with big stars in a hit of Netflix. It was his opportunity to give the mark as an actor, far from Friends, far from the sad and nostalgic image that he left us during his time through the special of the series premiered on HBO in 2021. I am of the opinion that if Matthew Perry had appeared in Don’t look up along with Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence, it would have served as an invisible red carpet to reintroduce itself to the public and the industry itself. I would have placed him alongside his professional colleagues in a film that stands out for having Cream of the cream in its wide cast.

But leaving it out is as if we were looking at a reflection of its irrelevance; of how little a cameo of his, in the end, would be taken into account. The reflection of an actor who was and whose presence is not sufficiently relevant or necessary, but that of the rest of the superstars. Because it is hard to believe that removing it is due to creative decisions when it comes to a cameo that surely will not need minutes of narrative explanation. While it is also hard to believe that it was due to the need to cut the length of the footage, basically because the film wastes several seconds repeating the same joke of Jennifer Lawrence criticizing a politician who charges them for snacks in the White House.

For a streaming movie, where five minutes or so does not make a decisive difference to the audience, and being a cameo that would not have changed the central plot, leaving it out could be seen as a reflection of the place lost by Matthew Perry right. with the film that could have served as a professional boost.

