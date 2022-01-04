Nevada leaves accumulations of up to 13 inches in some areas of NJ – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Snow impacted parts of the tri-state area on Monday. The areas south and east of New York had the highest snowfall totals.

The New Jersey governor issued a state of emergency for the coastal counties that faced the brunt of the winter storm. New York City issued a Winter Operations Advisory for potentially icy highways.

New York City could have seen up to a couple of inches, but few New Yorkers saw flakes during the day on Monday.

The first major winter storm of the year produced 13 inches of snow in parts of New Jersey, places where Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency. This will not be the only chance it will snow this week.

After a day of significant accumulation along the coast, the snow that began to follow in the early hours of the morning has mostly concluded its impact on New Jersey and parts of Long Island. And although New York City implemented a travel advisory before the storm hit, the wonderful winter skipped the city and stayed to the south and east.

Snow totals were highest in Ocean County and further south in the state, where flakes fell at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Winter storm warnings for affected counties expired Monday night, but the state of emergency remains through Tuesday morning.

(Click here to see the snow report for your city).

Concern for commuters now shifts to wet roads that would turn into ice caps. Governor Phil Murphy described the storm as “the most significant snow event in South Jersey in almost exactly four years.”

In certain parts of the Jersey shore, such as Stone Habor, snow combined with coastal flooding created floating ice sheets along the streets. Several drivers made a turn on snow-covered roads and many were stranded in lanes that appeared to be engulfed in a snowstorm.

The New Jersey State Police said officers responded to about 200 accident calls during and after the storm.

Although the threat of snow is in the rearview, especially for those who are not in the direct path of the storm, temperatures remain cold throughout the region. The overnight low in Central Park could reach minus 10 degrees, the Weather Authority warned.

The first significant snowfall of the new year can feel like a whiplash for many who experienced a warmer than usual Sunday. By noon, temperatures had already tied or broken records at JFK and LaGuardia airports.

Tuesday will be less cold than Monday and, although it is still cold between 20 and 30 degrees, we will also have some sun. Scattered rains are expected to return on Wednesday before we have another break on Thursday.

However, the Time Authority warns of another possibility of flakes on Friday, although it is not likely that there will be much accumulation at this time.