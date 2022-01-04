New York and New Jersey would have snow this Monday, but 18 states face serious problems due to storms

Snow could fall in New York City this Monday.

Although the weather conditions could change in the next few hours, Meteorologists estimate that New York City would have its second snowfall this MondayAlthough it would be slight, it would accumulate just an inch.

“There is possibility of a little snow tomorrow (Monday)”said the New York office of the National Weather Service.

It was added that the largest accumulations would be in Long Island and the state of Connecticut, but the forecast includes New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Maryland, including the city of Washington, DC

Failure to change conditions would be the second snowfall in the Big Apple this season, after last week a slight nighttime snowfall was recorded, which disappeared in the early hours of the morning.

The temperature will drop significantly this Sunday night, almost 30 degrees Fahrenheit, after hovering above 50 degrees for the past five days.

The expected snowfall on the East Coast is part of the winter storm in the Midwest strip of the country that hit at least 18 states.

The snow has impacted several entities to the south, which has left damaged homes, cuts to electricity and felled trees in parts of Kentucky and Alabama.

Parts of eastern Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan are also being affected by heavy snowfall, according to reports from AccuWeather and The Associated Press.

The meteorological warns that the period of heaviest snowfall just begins and regularly extends to March.

For now, states like Michigan have accumulated almost six inches of snow.