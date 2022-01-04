New York Attorney Cites Donald Trump and his sons Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr | Letitia James | United States | WORLD

The attorney general of New York issued subpoenas for the former president Donald trump and her two older children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to court documents Monday.

The attorney general’s office Letitia james said in the file that he is looking for testimonies and documents of Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “In connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, Trump Organization.

A state court judge who handled past disputes arising from the investigation agreed Monday to consider the grounds for the subpoenas, which also seek documents from the Trump, in addition to your testimony.

James, a democrat, has spent more than two years analyzing whether the Trump Organization misled the banks or to tax officials on the value of your assets, inflating them to obtain favorable loan terms or minimizing them to obtain tax savings.

The Trump They have indicated that they will fight the subpoenas. A similar legal fight unfolded last year after the office of James cited the testimony of another son of Trump, Eric Trump.

Monday’s presentation was also the first public disclosure that investigators were seeking information from Ivanka Trump Y Donald Trump Jr. as part of the investigation. It was reported last month that James I had requested that Donald trump He appeared for questioning, but Monday’s court appearance was the first public acknowledgment by his office that he had been summoned.

As the legal fight over the subpoenas escalated behind the scenes, Trump sued James in federal court last month, seeking to end his investigation. Trump claimed in the lawsuit that James he had violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly defame Trump and his associates.”

In the past, the former Republican president has criticized the investigation of James and has called it a “witch hunt.”

James’ investigators interviewed Eric Trump, an executive at the Trump Organization, last year as part of the investigation. The office of James went to court to enforce a subpoena on the young Trump and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled statement.

Although the civil investigation is separate from another criminal investigation by the district attorney, the district attorney’s office James she has been involved in both.

Last year, then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the real estate mogul’s tax records after a multi-year fight that reached the United States Supreme Court twice. He also filed charges of tax fraud in July against the Trump Organization and his former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Before leaving office last week, Vance convened a new grand jury to hear evidence from the investigation, but left the decision on additional charges to his successor, Alvin Bragg. The new district attorney has said that he will be directly involved in the matter of Trump and at the same time he will hire the two veteran prosecutors who led the case under Vance.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he and the company evaded lucrative fringe benefits taxes paid to executives.

Both investigations are related, at least in part, to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets.

The office of James issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil investigation for records related to Trump’s northern Manhattan property, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Later, Vance issued subpoenas looking for many of the same records.

The office of James He’s also been looking at similar problems involving a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. His office also won a series of court rulings that forced Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over a large number of records.

