New York Attorney Cites Trump and Sons in Fraud Investigation | The World | DW

The New York attorney general cited former President Donald Trump, his son Don Jr. and his daughter Ivanka as part of an investigation into their family businesses, according to a court document filed on Monday (01/03/2022).

Prosecutor Letitia James, a Democrat, last month issued subpoenas to obtain her testimony in a multi-year civil investigation, according to the document.

The incident came after the Washington Post reported in December that James asked Trump to report to his office on January 7 to deliver his personal testimony.

Following the report, Trump sued James arguing that he violated his constitutional rights by conducting a politically motivated investigation.

James finds out if the Trump Organization illegally reported false property values ​​to potentially obtain bank and tax advantages.

The prosecutor began the investigation in March 2019 and suspects that the Trump Organization overvalued some properties to request bank loans, and then reported much lower values ​​when paying taxes.

Another of Trump’s sons, Eric, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was interviewed about it by James’s office in October 2020.

The Trump Organization is also being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney for possible financial crimes and insurance fraud.

In July, the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of fraud and tax evasion in a New York court.

The trial should start in the middle of the year.

gs (afp, efe, ap)