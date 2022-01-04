New York patrols go electric

In order to protect the environment, the New York Police Department incorporates the brand new Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model 3 electric patrols to its fleet.

The New York City Department of Administrative Services (DCAS) has announced that it will add zero emissions patrols.

More precisely, the lot includes about 250 copies of the Tesla Model 3 and about 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

While these vehicles will be assigned for use by the New York Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction and the Department of Parks and Recreation

In this way, these acquisitions have become the largest purchase of electric cars in the city.

Beyond that, “The Big Apple” already has a wide network of chargers to supply the patrols.

On the other hand, the implementation of these patrols will mean a lower operating cost and lower maintenance than conventional vehicles.

Both patrols Tesla Model 3 and how Ford Mustang Mach-E They have been reconditioned to carry police equipment both outside and inside.

The siren decorations and extra protections such as the technology of the cabin will allow a proper operation.

In the case of units of Tesla they will be added to the yellow cabs of the same model already in New York.