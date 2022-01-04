New York toughens fight against covid-19 with mandatory vaccination of all workers

New York (AFP) – The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, decided on Monday to go a step further than the US president, Joe Biden, and has extended the obligation to vaccinate all private sector workers after having done so with public officials.

As of December 27, “all private sector workers in New York are subject to the obligation to be vaccinated,” announced Bill de Blasio on MSNBC television.

The mandatory vaccination will cover all private sector workers in the most populous city in the United States – on the East Coast, which affects about 184,000 companies and businesses.

This measure represents an attempt to stop the spread of covid-19, and in particular the new omicron variant, of which a dozen cases have already been registered in New York state.

De Blasio, who ends his term on December 31, took a stricter stance than Biden, whose mandatory vaccination order for workers in companies with more than 100 employees, scheduled to take effect on January 4, is currently suspended by justice.

New York City Municipal Employees Demonstration for Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination, October 25, 2021 Ed JONES AFP / Archives

“Here in New York, we have decided to launch a preemptive strike” (against the coronavirus), de Blasio said. “The vaccine is the only way out of this pandemic,” he stressed.

Over 12 years, two doses

The minors are not spared either. Beginning December 14, those ages 5 to 11 who want to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities such as sports, bands, orchestras and dance, will need to have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

And as of December 27, all those over 12 years of age “will have to show two doses of the vaccine” to be able to enter public places such as restaurants and theaters, he said.

“I think it’s a good idea … for the common good,” Sarah Dejam, 30, who works in the legal sector, told AFP. “Many people get sick with this virus, even with the vaccine,” he justified.

But others disagree with the actions of the unpopular mayor, who will be replaced on January 1 by Eric Adams, elected in November.

A member of the medical staff prepares a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a makeshift vaccination site on November 8, 2021 on New York City’s Lower East Side. Michael M. Santiago GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

“It amazes me that our mayor uses such a brutal way, which ignores our traditions” of protecting individual freedom, said Jeff Bollerman, a man in his 40s who works in the local financial sector. “Nothing he does surprises me anymore,” he told AFP.

City on alert

Hard hit by the first wave of the pandemic, New York wants to avoid a repeat of the excruciating images of makeshift morgues, the economy completely paralyzed and the city closed in confinement. At least 34,000 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in this city.

The local authorities had already forced teachers and health personnel to be vaccinated first and, as of last November 1, the obligation was extended to all municipal employees, including the police, where there was more reluctance, on pain of losing their jobs .

The result of this policy of pressure is that to date, 94% of the municipality’s workers are vaccinated and 89% of adults and more than 125,000 minors between 5 and 12 years old have received at least one dose of one of the vaccines available.

An advertising poster promoting vaccination at the entrance of a subway station in New York, on July 18, 2021 Daniel SLIM AFP

Currently you cannot enter any restaurant, theater or cinema without the vaccination certificate, and many businesses also require it.

The city prepares for the confirmed presence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Christmas Eve, times when the streets have once again filled with people, tourists are back and consumer fervor is in full swing.

In addition to New York, a dozen states have confirmed the presence of the highly contagious omicron variant.

In the midst of economic recovery and in a deeply divided country, the central administration faces resistance from many Americans to getting vaccinated to slow the progression of the virus.

About 40% of the country is still not fully vaccinated and around 110 million people have not received any doses.

© 2021 AFP