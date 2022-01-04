New York welcomes 2022 with traditional ball in Times Square

New York City welcomed the new year, bidding farewell to 2021, as confetti and cheers spread through Times Square as the traditional New Year’s Eve celebration returned to a city plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new year crept across the globe, time zone after time zone, and thousands of people waited shoulder to shoulder to watch as the 6-ton ball, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descended upon a crowd of 15,000 spectators. Far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers who used to congregate in the iconic plaza to enjoy the lights, party and confetti shower at the country’s most popular New Year’s Eve event.

And all this at a time when the country tries to be optimistic that the worst of the pandemic has been left behind, despite the fact that health authorities warned on Friday against the unbridled celebrations in the middle of the rebound in COVID infections -19 caused by the omicron variant.

Last year, the ball drop was closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Although less crowded, the crowd spread out for several blocks to enjoy the festive atmosphere, with many traveling from afar to be present at the celebration. The confetti illuminated by the electronic displays swirled in the light wind on a mild winter night.

Mary González was a few steps behind the crowd to keep her distance from anyone who could carry the virus without knowing it.

“I am happy that 2021 is over because it has caused a lot of problems for everyone,” said González, who was visiting from Mexico City and wanted to enjoy the American tradition. “We hope that 2022 will be much better than this year.”

The iconic ball drop occurred at midnight, marking the turn of the year, an occasion that used to be celebrated with champagne, beer toasts, joyful hugs and renewed hope for better times to come.

Times Square is often described as a global crossroads, with city officials insisting on celebrating New Year’s Eve to show their strength despite the rebound in the coronavirus.

But 2022 begins just like its predecessor: with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future.

Doubts about the cancellation hovered over the party this year after the city registered record numbers of infections in recent days and others, such as Atlanta, decided to cancel their celebrations.

In the United States, coronavirus cases have risen to record levels with an average of more than 265,000 infections per day. New York City posted its worst record – about 44,000 new confirmed cases – on Wednesday and a similar number on Thursday, according to state data.

Authorities said those attending the show had to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. At first, the organizers hoped to gather more than 50,000 people, but their plans were cut drastically due to the increase in infections.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J was scheduled to take the Times Square stage on Friday night, but announced his absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio, who gave up the baton of command of the country’s most populous city at midnight, said the festivities “will show the world that New York City is struggling to get ahead.”

His successor, Eric Adams, was sworn in in Times Square shortly after the turn of the year. Earlier, he made a brief appearance on the main stage to affirm the city’s resilience.

“It’s great that New York is showing the whole country how we recover,” he said. “We have shown the whole world what we are made of. We are awesome. This is an amazing city and trust me, we are ready for a great comeback because this is New York. “

That feeling of hope was also shared by the people on the street.

“I look back and see it as kind of a stressful year, but it wasn’t a terrible year,” said Lynn Cafarchio, who defied the crowd to attend the party with her husband, Pete.

She, a tour guide for the city, was unemployed for a time due to the paralysis of the economy and the collapse of tourism.

“We are happy here because 2021 will be over soon,” he added. “But we are very positive about next year.”

Ashley Ochoa, a nursing student, and her boyfriend, Jose Avelar, traveled from California specifically to be in Times Square.

“COVID took many things from me,” said Ochoa. “But I’m here today, so I’m grateful for that.”