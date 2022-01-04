NFL 2021: Antonio Brown’s weird first day after leaving Tampa Bay: Message Ben Roethlisberger and go to the Nets-Grizzlies game

ORn day after Antonio Brown had his outburst and left Tampa Bay in the middle of the game against the Jets, the former player had two strange appearances, one in social networks and another in the NBA to continue feeding the rumors of his state of health.

The receiver seemed to leave town immediately as he left the stadium, He even got on an uber that would take him directly to the airport, but decided to stay and catch a flight. Once the chaos was over, he appeared on the Cameo platform, dedicating a special message to Ben Roethlisberger for his last game at Heinz Field.

“I know Ben. It is a competitor. He loves to play soccer. One of the best quarterbacks of all time. And I don’t see it hanging. Big Ben has a lot of football left and he didn’t say his career was over. ”

“So let’s be positive. Let’s cheer him on. Let’s wish one of your best games tonight. And let’s keep the business booming. Let’s keep Big Ben in our warm prayers and hopes and wish him luck tonight. “

AB was a teammate of Big Ben from 2010 to 2018 when he finally left the team and asserted that the quarterback was a loser, as well as making various statements against the Steelers before coming to New England after an attempt to play for the Raiders.

The day did not end there. Brown made an appearance at the game between Nets and Grizzlies wearing a Big Ben jersey under their jacket.