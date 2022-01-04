NY Attorney’s Office Issues Warnings to Two Companies for Failure to Meet COVID-19 Test Response Times

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued two warning letters to two companies that facilitate COVID-19 testing) for failing to meet promised response times to provide results.

The letter was sent to EZ Test NY, a Brooklyn-based collection center, and Keep Health Safe, a collection based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Both companies have test sites throughout New York City where they announce delivery of results within 24 hours (EZ Test NY) or 48 to 72 hours (Keep Health Safe), however, both companies have made the clients wait more than seven days for results.

Some complaints to the Attorney General’s Office detail waiting times of up to 11 days.

The two letters notify both companies that New York law prohibits false advertising and instructs the companies to immediately update their websites and any signage on the test sites to accurately reflect how long people can wait before receiving them. COVID-19 test results.

In addition to advising EZ Test NY and Keep Health Safe to update their websites and signage and instruct their employees to provide accurate information on response times, the letters issued request that both companies contact all of their customers who are currently waiting for COVID-19 test results to let you know when you can realistically expect to receive those results.

Yesterday’s letters follow four separate letters the prosecutor sent last month to LabQ, Labworq, Sameday Health, and ClearMD Health demanding that companies take similar steps to update their websites and signage, and to inform consumers about timing. realistic waiting times for COVID-19. Test results.

Individuals who believe that a laboratory or other testing facility is making misleading statements about response times for COVID-19 test results can file a complaint online with the Office of Fraud and Consumer Protection Office of the Attorney General or call the office at 1-800-771-7755.