Orbelín Pineda revealed his secret to succeed in Celta de Vigo after leaving Cruz Azul

Orbelín Pineda is about to leave Cruz Azul to report to Celta de Vigo and revealed his secret to succeed in Europe.

January 03, 2022 19:30

Orbelín Pineda is preparing to report with Celta de Vigo for the remainder of the season in La Liga Santander, but ended up revealing his secret to succeed in his new stage in elite football.

The former player of the cement entity ended his contract and directed his energies to reinforce the squad that Eduardo Coudet trains with the aim of winning a place in the starting team.

Given this, the 27-year-old footballer ended up revealing his secret to fill the eye of his coach for the remainder of the season and thus obtain as much time on the field as possible.

“Now I have another country and another culture, I hope to connect as quickly as possible. Life was made for that, to continue celebrating everything you do, “he said in an interview with TUDN about his next destination.

About his time at Cruz Azul, he said: “The days and months I was here flew by. I feel happy, proud of myself and my teammates, of what was achieved and of being able to see the club’s crest with another star ”.

In this way, he hopes to meet in Celta de Vigo with his compatriot Néstor Araujo to accelerate the adaptation process and convince the Chacho Coudet that he is capable of clinching a spot in the starting lineup.