Pamela Silva’s son had an accident and she reveals new details | Famous

Pamela silva She started 2022 very anguished and asking for prayers. From a hospital ward, he appeared on the night of Sunday, January 2, on the verge of tears to report that his son Ford had an accident.
That day, he focused more on asking his fans to have the child in their prayers and gave few details about what happened to him. Mentioned that he had injured his lip, that he should have been taken to the emergency room and that a plastic surgeon was requested to attend to him.
In a new interview, the host of First impact gave new details of what happened, facts that had her with her heart in her hand when she saw her bloodied son.
Pamela Silva details the accident suffered by her son Ford
The Peruvian presenter told People en Español this Monday, January 3, what happened to Ford, who next April will be 2 years old .
“He had an accident, it seems that tripped and fell on a table and he suffered a huge injury to his face, “said the journalist.
“He practically slit one side of his lip and cheek,” he added. He revealed that the boy was with his dad when he was injured.
” He was with his father when he called me at dawn, “he said,” is the call that no mother wants to receive and when I saw him in person with his face covered in blood I almost fainted“.
“But the babies are very strong. He was operated on emergency by a pediatric plastic surgeon,” he confirmed.
Pamela Silva’s son recovers at home
The communicator explained that the boy is already with her at home while he fully recovers from the injury that caused the fall.
The accident made him see that children “are so innocent and it is so frustrating not being able to relieve their pain.” Now she is confident that Ford will come out ahead with her recovery thanks to the procedure she underwent.
“The plastic surgeon who operated on him is excellent and we are people of great faith. We are confident of a successful and speedy recovery,” he added.
On Monday afternoon, she thanked her fans on her Instagram stories: ” Thank you all for the prayers, the good wishes and to be aware of the health of my baby “.
“My little Ford is already recovering in little houseThank God with a good state of mind, a lot of tranquility and harmony, sustained by the healing force of love. “