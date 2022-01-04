Partido Comunes Arauca: Partido Comunes criticizes measures implemented by the Government in Arauca | Politics

During the last hours a harsh situation of public order has been reported in the country in Arauca. According to reports, after the confrontations of the Public Forces with dissidents from the FARC and the ELN, the National Government announced measures in the region.

As it was known, the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano, explained that a transfer of 2 battalions to address public order situation in Arauca, there will also be an expansion of helical capacity and finally, a continuous use of drones for the surveillance of the affected areas.

Before the announcement, from the Communes Party, which was previously called FARC, a trill was shared in which the government’s military strategy is rejected. According to this group, militarization is not the solution: “As if 9,000 US and Colombian soldiers weren’t enough to show that militarization is not the solution. What a disaster the Duque government and his defense minister, “the party shared.

It should be noted that according to the latest reports from the authorities, There are 23 victims that these confrontations have left in the last hours.