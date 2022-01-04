Pizarro signed with Rayados for one year with an option to buy

Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Liga MX with Monterrey, after rumors that placed him in Chivas for the Clausura 2022

MEXICO –– Monterrey and Inter Miami reached an agreement for Rodolfo Pizarro to become Rayados’ reinforcement for the Clausura 2022. The footballer, from the MLS, returns to the Gang, after two seasons in American football. The player signed for one year with an option to buy.

Pizarro will live his second episode as a soccer player from Monterrey. The first stage of the Mexican with the Rayados lasted a year and a half, time in which Rodolfo added two titles to his record, an MX League and a Concacaf Champions League.

Rodolfo Pizarro. Getty Images

In that first chapter, Pizarro played 64 games with the Gang, in which he added 4,728 minutes of play with nine touchdowns and six assists, in addition to being booked 13 times, for two expulsions.

Pizarro left for the United States for the 2020 season. However, after two years at Inter Miami, he returns to Mexican soccer. With the MLS team he was present in 47 games, in which he added 3,369 minutes with seven touchdowns and nine assists.

The 27-year-old soccer player appeared in the maximum circuit with the Pachuca shirt in September 2012. However, it was until the Clausura 2016 when he achieved his first championship, after beating Monterrey in the grand final.

After five years with the Tuzos first team, with which he played 155 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists, Pizarro went to Chivas for 2017.

With Guadalajara, a team with which he was until the summer of 2020, won three more titles. He raised a Liga MX, a Copa MX, as well as a Concacaf Champions League.

After two years away from Mexican soccer, Pizarro is already a Monterrey player, despite the fact that Chivas was also interested in him returning to the Flock.