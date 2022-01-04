Because the fraud to people who apply for a loan to buy a cell phone, the final price of these devices has been increased by up to 40%, according to Eduardo Morones, general director of Oppo Mexico.

According to the manager, interest rates for consumers increased the value of mobile devices by up to 40%. Therefore, companies, banks and operators do not end up losing, they increased the price of cell phones that are sold in installments.

Price of cell phones on credit would increase up to 40%. Photo: Freepik



With regard to Europe or the United States, the increase paid by users for this same issue is between 10 and 12 percent taking into account the final price of the devices, according to the director of Oppo Mexico.

In the same way, he pointed out that this increase in prices has the consequence that the credits are only accessible to 15% of Mexican consumers who intend to buy a phone.

One of the most common scams to buy phones is identity theft, which has the purpose of awarding other people the line of credit, there are even formal gangs that are dedicated to it.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp, look at your messages without opening it or let them see your last connection

On the other hand, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services, during the second quarter of 2021 30,321 cases of identity theft were known.

For the CEO of Oppo Mexico, this is one of the main reasons why low-income people cannot have access to smartphones or equipment with other functions.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp vs WhatsApp Plus: these are the main differences

Therefore, he proposed to attack this problem so that mobile devices do not become so expensive and more people can have access to the technology, mainly those with fewer resources.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.