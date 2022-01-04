Proposals of the ruling party to stop the flight of Cuban players, 635 in six years

In the last six years, at least 635 players left Cuba in different ways. If you count the entire decade, 862 athletes from all kinds of disciplines left the island and, since 2012, 2,344 coaches have fled, 85 of them of very high level.

All these figures are official and demonstrate the magnitude of the phenomenon of mass exodus in Cuban sports. The matter is so serious that the official weekly Workers addresses this Monday without hot cloths, offering innovative solutions such as the use of advertising to increase the income of athletes or the decriminalization of leaving Cuba, which is sanctioned with an eight-year ban on return.

The author of the text, entitled The hard thorn of the exodus, is Joel García León, a journalist specialized in sports, editorial deputy director of Workers and professor at the José Martí International Institute of Journalism, in Havana. The reporter places special emphasis on baseball, the island’s star sport for the last hundred years, and that in this just ended 2021 it had the worst possible season, especially in the U-23 world cup held in Mexico, when Cuba lost half of the players.



García highlights the recent fact of the departure of Christian Sáez from Cienfuegos, just 14 years old, to the Dominican Republic. Rafael Sánchez, Raico Quiñones and Brayan San Juan, the three minors, also went to the neighboring country just before Christmas Eve.

The reason for so much departure is, considers the author of the text, flatly economic and not political, as if the untying of both were possible. “More than 90% of Cuban sports emigration has been marked, before and after the triumph of the Revolution, to prove themselves at the highest level and improve their economic income. Few cases argue motivate politicians.”

García admits that the economic motivation is very great and in the Major Leagues in the United States you can reach extraordinarily high salaries that are tempting for anyone and that the salary increase that was made in Cuba for athletes continues to maintain ridiculous payrolls compared to the region . Also remember that little by little and through agreements, some players have been hired in leagues such as Italy, Canada, Colombia, Nicaragua, Mexico and the very powerful Japanese.

The text does not lack the reproach of the breaking of the agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) by former US president Donald Trump. The agreement was made in 2018 and was the result of negotiations produced during the mandate of Barack Obama that implied the transfer of a high percentage to the Cuban Baseball Federation as a formula to facilitate these contracts, but the new Administration canceled the agreement in 2019 alleging that It was not going to allow that way of supplying financing to the Government of Havana.

This being the scenario and knowing that the athletes will continue to leave the Island in search of better conditions, the journalist proposes some new ideas, including the use of advertising, something unprecedented in Cuba and from where most of the income of the athletes of Cuba comes from. everyone.

Beginning in 2022, the bleeding continues: Orestes Reyes and Geisel Cepeda are the last players to leave the Island

“Once a communication policy has been approved in the country, the players’ contracts with the FCB could include income from advertising and promotion, in line with what is happening in this regard in the world,” suggests the author.

Beginning in 2022 the indentation continues. In the first hours of January, the abandonment of the island of the now former Industriales player Orestes Reyes was confirmed in search of an opportunity with a ninth in the US Major Leagues. The 21-year-old outfielder stood out in the last national championship Sub- 23 with Havana, where he drove in 26 runs and posted a .263 / .416 / .466 offensive line, seven doubles, a triple and five home runs.

And this Sunday it was announced that Geisel Cepeda has been in the Dominican Republic since the end of 2021. The center fielder separated from Cuban baseball after finishing his participation in the U-23 World Cup held in Mexico and where the largest escape of Cuban athletes took place. Originally from Sancti Spíritus, the player had a pre-contract with the Mexican team of the Cañeros de los Mochis, but he did not complete it.

Magazine Forbes publishes every year the ranking of salaries of international athletes and one data remains unchanged, some of them receive infinitely more money from their advertising contracts and sponsors than those they get for their professional services. The Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is the most characteristic case, leading this type of podium for years. In 2020 he had income of 93.4 million dollars, of which only 7.4 million are from his salary. However, the margin that Cuba could afford is also ridiculous compared to what a good player would obtain in the United States, among other countries.

García also opens another controversial issue, the sanction that exists for athletes who leave Cuba without authorization, which represents an eight-year ban on returning. The journalist suggests that this should be changed. Of course, for those who “have maintained a correct and respectful posture to the system, have left in whatever way, because eight years without entering your country ruins dreams, aspirations and in the end it not only harms the athlete, but also the fan. the results of Cuba, to the people. “

García expressly refers to Jorge Soler, Yordan Álvarez and Yulieski Gurriel. The latter, who fled the Cuban national team during the 2016 Caribbean Series, ended up signing a contract with the Houston Astros for $ 56 million. “Who formed them? Where did they learn that extraordinary alphabet to play? What flag do they wear to celebrate their successes?” Asks García, who adds: “They are not our enemies and we have to understand it that way, even the majority have expressed, in public or private, that they would like to withdraw from the land in Cuba or re-wear the four letters in an international contest. And that entails flexibility and dialogue “

The author points out that it is the responsibility of the Cuban side to be “more agile and dialectical in contracts with professional leagues” and considers that there could be Cuban athletes in Spain with Iván Pedroso, talent coach now in Guadalajara, or that millionaire players may be motivated to invest in Cuba.

“More than 100 emigrated players have returned for different reasons (things did not go well, they did not adapt or simply tried and wanted to return) and although the route is long, it is not an impossible dream that the exodus of players and athletes in In general, stop being a thorn in the wild sooner rather than later, “the article concludes.

