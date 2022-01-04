Qatar 2022 World Cup: Julio César Uribe and his evaluation of the Peruvian National Team | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Peruvian National Team returns to training in Videna with a view to the duels they will have in January 2022. Those led by Ricardo Gareca will play two friendlies, before facing Colombia as a visitor for the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. Given this, Julio César Uribe was encouraged to offer statements about the possibilities of the ‘Blanquirroja’.

“Peru depends on itself and that is very important, being even with Colombia and playing this month in Barranquilla will allow, achieving the great result, to get closer to Qatar 2022”, said the ex-footballer of the Peruvian team for RadioOvación.

“Then there is Ecuador, which comes third and knows that it cannot lose step. Uruguay is at a point, this closing is like a movie and Peru needs to play its best four games to rescue 50 or 60 percent of the points “Uribe added.

“I think with 60 percent I would be classified. The rivals he is going to face also think the same, that’s why I say that Peru is going to need his best performances “, specified the DT.

Back to training

The ‘Blanquirroja’ returns to work at La Videna, after a brief break for the end of the year festivities. This time, under the command of Ricardo Gareca, who will direct the training sessions for those called up for the local tournament. In addition, permits are being processed to count on the presence of players who are active abroad, in the friendlies against Panama and Jamaica.

It should be noted that they are scheduled for January 1 and 20 at the National Stadium. Added to this is the clash against Colombia, scheduled for January 28 in Barranquilla and will be one of the four final matches of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.