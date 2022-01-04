Rafael Inclán regrets not following Carmen Salinas’ advice on saving money | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- The actor Rafael Inclan He assured that he is going through a difficult time in the economic aspect.

The comedian recalled the advice that the deceased Carmen Salinas placeholder image it gave you about saving money.

It may interest you: Rafael Inclán revealed that Carmen Salinas helped him find a job

Inclán says that at the moment he is suffering the ravages of not having been a managed man and not having saved part of the money he earned during so many years of work in the artistic environment.

Rafael Inclán regrets not having saved money

During the interview he gave to the Hoy program, Rafael Inclán revealed:

It may interest you: Rafael Inclán defends Gonzalo “N” in the case of sexual abuse against Daniela Berriel

I have never saved, I have never had (too much) … you have what you have to live or to share with your family, but I have never been an economically organized people, physically I have to organize myself because age demands it, but not economically, then when a process like this comes to you, you become more anxious, you become twice as anxious, ”he confessed.

When talking about his colleague and friend, Rafa revealed: “when we had to go to the cinema, including Carmen herself, who is known to be one of the figures in those films, we came from the theater, so when we got to the cinema, neither We knew how to charge, we did not know how to save, nor did you think it was going to end, and when you reached a top in the cinema, we comedians arrived, we were already outselling the gallants ”.

It may interest you: Rafael Inclán joins the list of celebrities who suffer severe economic crises due to the pandemic

The discipline of Carmen Salinas

Finally, Inclán recalled how disciplined and provisional Mrs. Carmelita was, as well as the recommendations that the artist gave her in that regard. “The same Carmen who, Mrs. Salinas, who was very administered, she told me ‘it can’t be that you work every day and you don’t save’, and not to mention, it suffers, but I have not lacked work, so neither I don’t complain or cry ”.

As it will be recalled, in recent months the artist stated that the coronavirus pandemic and the null job he had for a few months harmed him economically, for which he pointed out that he had no assets to inherit and was living up to date with the money he receives of the projects that he is currently carrying out.