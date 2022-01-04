Rapper arrested in United States for trespassing on private property

The American rapper Kodak Black was arrested on New Years in the state of Florida for entering private property without permission, local media reported this Sunday.

Kodak Black, whose first name is Bill Kapri, was arrested early Saturday, January 1, in Pompano Beach, South Florida and was later released after posting bail, according to Broward County authorities. They have not disclosed further details about the event.

In the past, he was sentenced to nearly four years in jail for buying guns from a Miami-Dade County store with forged documents and false information, a sentence commuted in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump on his last day in the White House. and that allowed the rapper to serve only almost half of his sentence.

Later, in April of last year, he was sentenced to probation in a South Carolina court proceeding in which he faced charges of raping a teenage girl, but reached an agreement in which he pleaded guilty to assault.

Singles by the rapper like “Zeze” and “Roll in Peace” have reached platinum and multiplatinum certificates in the United States.

Last February, he offered to pay for college for the children of two Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who were killed in South Florida in the line of duty.