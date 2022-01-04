Real Madrid’s millionaire offer to sign Mbappé in this January market

2022-01-04
Kylian Mbappé has become a free agent as of January 1, 2022 by failing to renew his contract with him PSG. Since then he can negotiate his future with any club in the world.
The Real Madrid He has followed in his footsteps since last summer market, where he made an offer that reached up to 200 million euros, but the French club did not accept.
At the end of the season, Mbappe you can go to any club for free and the Real Madrid they know it, but they don’t trust the Santiago Bernabéu and that is why they want to sign the French attacker now.
From Italy they assure that Florentino Pérez, president of the merengue team, would already be trying to recruit Mbappe. According to the agent Giovanni branchini, recognized representative of footballers, Real Madrid would have made an offer of 50 million to PSG to get the player in this January market.
“These days the Real Madrid He has returned to the office for having Mbappe immediately and has offered € 50 million to the PSG. I don’t know how it will turn out. It certainly seems to me that Florentino Pérez’s initiative deserves attention, it is a message of stability for the system, ”he said. Branchini in an interview in ‘La Gazzeta Dello Sport’, news that is going around the world.
“Ultimately, it is a shame for everyone that a player of this level moves in the summer on a free transfer,” he adds Branchini.
The players agent says he does not know the decision they will make in the PSG with Mbappe, but he does consider that he will try to replace it with another great star.
“A hot summer is sure to come with Haaland, Harry Kane and Vlahovic on the headlines,” he said.
OTHER SIGNINGS
Giovanni branchini He is one of the most recognized player representatives in Italy and spoke of two specific cases: Lukaku and Álvaro Morata.
On the possible departure of the Belgian from Chelsea after his controversial statements, this said: “A real own goal. It damaged his image, a move obviously not agreed with his agent. He will stay at Chelsea and meanwhile he has received criticism from all over the world, also because Inter itself was cold ”.
Regarding whether Morata will be signed by Barcelona, he advanced: “From what I understand, Álvaro will continue at Juve. Depay is not interested in the Bianconeri or Atlético. His relationship with Juventus continues to be good because his desire to find a stable destiny outside of Madrid was understandable, but it is equally true that Juve cannot let him go without a replacement ”.