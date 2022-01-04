Regime on “Víctor Mesa case”: Must pay humiliation fee

The controversial former player and director of baseball in Cuba, Víctor Mesa, remains at the center of the debates about an alleged refusal of the North American residence after declaring himself a communist in a Univista show in July 2020. On the “case” he has just spoken the sports press of the Castro regime.

According to a report from the magazine Swing Completo, at the beginning of December 2021, the channel “La Voz de Vueltabajo” assured its followers of this news and added that the former outfielder for Las Villas and the Cuba teams had appealed and awaited resolution. However, the news has not been confirmed by sources close to Mesa, but the ruling party continues to exploit the issue.

Supposedly, the refusal would be given by Mesa’s comments on Univista TV’s Cano Sports program on July 12, 2020, where he confirmed that he was still a communist even though he lived in Miami. “I’m here, I’m there, I’m lucky to be in both places,” he said then about enjoying both places. Then he assured: “Yes, I am a communist.”

On the point, on December 16, a podcast of the regime’s program, Mesa Redonda, shared by Radio Rebelde described the case as “naked pressure” against the player and former manager of three Cuban teams, the great Victor Mesa.

“They have denied him residency there for honestly saying what he thinks,” they added. While the analyst Reinier Duardo affirmed that this “is the recipe for every artist or athlete who leaves Cuba. They must pay their share of humiliation. The program to break them is to force them to speak out against the Revolution, the Cuban government and then pressure them to do what we have already seen many do ”.

Although the news is not confirmed, the ruling party uses the issue for its propaganda at its convenience. However, Mesa is a declared supporter of the Castros, despite the fact that he has lived for years with his children in Miami, who try to access the Big Top after signing with the Marlins.

Víctor Mesa was a stellar outfielder for the Las Villas and Cuba teams in major events, such as the Olympic Games where he hung a gold medal. As director he was in charge of Villa Clara, Matanzas and Industriales, but did not win any championship in the National Series.