Ricky Martin: Know the car he drives and its ostentatious value

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 49 Views

Ricky Martín knows how to manage his capital and added to that, he has not had to come across a toxic environment that wants to harm him. One of the luxuries that the Puerto Rican has given himself is to buy a car that makes him independent from having to coordinate with drivers to be able to move where he wants.

Between so many days and back for his excellent career, Ricky Martin, who turned 50 on December 24, is in his country enjoying family and welcoming the new year. On his return to their lands, he was accompanied by her 37-year-old husband Jwan Yosef and their four children: twins Valentino and Matteo, 13, Lucia, 3, and Renn, 2.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Kim Kardashian family finds purchase of house across from Kanye West “strange”

Written in CELEBRITIES the 3/1/2022 · 07:53 hs A particular purchase made Kanye west that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved