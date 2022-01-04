Ricky Martin: Know the car he drives and its ostentatious value

Ricky Martín knows how to manage his capital and added to that, he has not had to come across a toxic environment that wants to harm him. One of the luxuries that the Puerto Rican has given himself is to buy a car that makes him independent from having to coordinate with drivers to be able to move where he wants.

Between so many days and back for his excellent career, Ricky Martin, who turned 50 on December 24, is in his country enjoying family and welcoming the new year. On his return to their lands, he was accompanied by her 37-year-old husband Jwan Yosef and their four children: twins Valentino and Matteo, 13, Lucia, 3, and Renn, 2.

The family that the Puerto Rican formed with Yosef in 2017, when they got married, has made him Ricky Martin prioritize your profits even more and give the best for the entire family nucleus.

The author of hits such as La Mordidita y Tu memoria, walks the streets in a large and expensive Chevrolet Suburban truck, which gives him the possibility of taking his four little ones for walks without any objection of surface or distance. The ship is priced at $ 72,000.

The truth is Ricky Martin He has scheduled dates for his international tour of Latin America and every time he steps on a stage, he secures about 800 thousand dollars of profit, which means that buying that or any other vehicle or mansion is not a problem in Enrique’s life. Martín Morales, what is your birth name.