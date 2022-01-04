ROUND ROBIN – César Valdez launches big for Licey

Starting right-hander César Valdez pitched seven scoreless innings, struck out eight and handcuffed the Eastern Stars, while Dawel Lugo and Michael de la Cruz led the offense in Monday night’s seven-run-to-zero victory over the Stars. Orientals at the Quisqueya Stadium in the continuation of the Round Robin.

With their triumph, the Blues tied for second place with the Águilas del Cibao, now 3-3. While the Stars fell to third place with two wins and four failures.

The Orientales’ first hit off Valdez came in the sixth inning off Michael Martinez’s bat, a slow roll by the second baseman that became an infield hit.

The Bengalese thus saw a streak of two consecutive defeats cut. This Tuesday, the Tigres del Licey will travel to San Pedro de Macorís to face the Stars at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium.

Cesar Valdez worked seven innings, got just three hits, gave up no runs to the green battery and struck out eight.

The Tigers attacked pitcher Luis Medina in the same first episode, who at the last minute went up to the box for his partner, Andy Otero, who due to health problems, saw no action.

Medina received a harsh punishment from the blue bats to turn out to be the losing pitcher. He had no control of his pitches.

For the Tigers, Dawel Lugo and Michael De La Cruz drove in two laps each; Sergio Alcántara had three hits; Emilio Bonifacio went 4-2.

For the Stars, Michael Martínez, Yamaico Navarro and Héctor Sánchez an unstoppable.