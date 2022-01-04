ROUND ROBIN – Maya and Paredes guide the victory of the Eagles over the Giants

The Cuban Yunesky Maya and four relievers tied up the strong artillery of the Gigantes and the Águilas Cibaeñas were victorious, shut out 2-0, for their third victory in a row in the Todos Contra Todos.

The success left the Caribbean and national champions playing .500 with a 3-3 record after losing their first three appearances, while the leading Giants lost for the second time with four wins.

The low scoring game had as its main offensive heroes Juan Lagares, who scored one and drove in another, and Jimmy Paredes who drove in the one that made the difference.

The victory went to reliever Darío Álvarez, the loss to Josh Lueke and the save to Neftalí Feliz.

The Eagles started with their Guerrero, Yunesky Maya, who worked 5.2 scoreless innings, faced 21 batters, allowed four hits, gave away one base and struck out two. Despite his brilliant performance, he left without a decision.

After Maya’s departure, Darío Álvarez (6), Jhan Mariñez (7), Michael Tonkin (8) and Neftalí Feliz (9) paraded through the yellow mound.

The Giants could not count on Raúl Valdés and in an emergency they started with the rookie Andrew Case, who worked two blank innings, faced 9 batters with three hits, did not give away walks and fanned one.

Luis Santos (3) replaced Case, then Carlos Pimentel (5), Josh Lueke (6), Jim Fuller (6), Gerson Bautista (7) and Carlos Díaz (8).

The harriers broke the 0-0 equality on the scoreboard in the sixth inning, when Lagares opened with a double and scored with shrapnel to the right field of Paredes.

The seventh was lucky for the locals, when after two out, Eric Filia doubled, Ramón Torres undisputed to the box and Juan Lagares hit an RBI through the shortstop.

Lagares led the Aguilucha offense with double and two singles, Paredes, two from one base plus two walks; Eric Filia, a double and with an unstoppable Orlando Calixte, Ramón Torres, Francisco Peña and Cristhian Adames.

Marcell Ozuna doubled and singled for the Giants, José Sirí had two hits, Juan Francisco, Carlos Peguero and Moisés Sierra each had a single.

The two teams from the Cibao region meet again this Tuesday at the Julián Javier stadium.