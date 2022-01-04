Rutgers announces radical changes in measures related to COVID-19 – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know Remote instruction at Rutgers University will continue through January 31 when possible. All students and employees who meet the criteria for the booster shot must receive it.

The dining rooms will offer take-out meals only until then as well.

A vaccination test or negative COVID-19 PCR test is required within 72 hours to attend any on-campus events or in-person activities, which are expected to resume on January 31.

Rutgers University of New Jersey became the latest university to debut the renewed COVID-19 protocol for next semester amid an Omicron-driven viral surge that breaks daily case records on a regular basis as numbers rise. hospitalizations.

The changes announced Tuesday apply to the start of the spring semester, which is scheduled to begin on January 18. The university changed its return-to-campus date, added new vaccination requirements, and will take advantage of early remote instruction when possible at its three campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden.

Here are the main changes that university officials revealed on Tuesday:

Booster shots are required for all students and employees who meet the criteria.

Face-to-face classes will be temporarily moved remotely when possible until Sunday, January 30. There was no immediate indication of how many classes this would affect.

Employees should work remotely until January 31 if possible.

The quarantine time for employees exposed to COVID or COVID positive has been changed to five days to conform to the CDC’s recently revised recommendation.

Student move-in dates to campus have been postponed from January 16-17 to January 29-30

“The data and science surrounding the rise in COVID-19 cases, and the dramatic spread of the Omicron variant, require that we adapt to the evolving situation without sacrificing our goal of returning to a robust campus experience. , rewarding and safe, “wrote Antonio Calcado, Rutgers executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a message to the university community.

“To do so, we are implementing appropriate contingency plans that are based on the best information and experience available today so that we can continue to manage the impact of this virus at the university,” continued Calcado.

Rutgers was the first university in the country to require COVID vaccinations for students who returned to campus last fall and joins a growing list of campuses to implement reinforcement and other protective measures, such as temporary remote instruction. The list includes Cornell and Princeton universities, which remotely changed the finals in the last week of the fall 2021 semester amid high virality rates.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has also ordered booster shots for the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) school systems.