Salma Hayek welcomed 2022 with a stunning swimsuit photo

The actress from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Salma Hayek, is famous around the world for her natural beauty with a very Latin touch. That is why a few hours ago, the actress of Eternals shook social networks with a photograph to welcome this 2022.

Through her Instagram account, Salma shared a snapshot where she is seen sitting at the foot of a pool and with a beautiful landscape in the background. In the post he wrote that he was enjoying his first coffee this year.

“First coffee on the first Monday of the first month of the new year,” she wrote at the bottom of the photograph where she posed dressed in a swimsuit from the French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) decorated with a leopard animal print, which reaches 15 thousand Mexican pesos online, and some sunglasses.

In the photograph, Salma received all kinds of comments praising her beauty and soon became viral: “You are a beautiful human being”, “What a beautiful sight”, “Sexy queen” and “The importance of a good coffee”, were some of the comments that can be read in the reaction box of the post.

The Mexican actress retains her undeniable beauty thanks to a few tricks that she has not hesitated to share. During an interview with the New York Times, Hayek revealed that she never washes her face when she wakes up – tip that could cause a stir among many skin specialists — to take care of your skin and avoid wearing it down.

“I never wash my face or clean my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night your skin regenerates all the things it lost throughout the day. Also, if I wash my face deeply at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? “

Her beauty routine is rather minimal, but extremely effective: upon waking she sprinkles a little rose water on her face, “It is so gentle that it wakes up the skin,” she said.. At bedtime, use coconut oil to remove makeup and rose essence to remove the remains.

On some occasions, he even uses a hot towel before going to sleep to clean the pores with steam and abundant masks with natural ingredients: “O you can use a little oatmeal with water or almond milk and a little honey. You let it absorb and it is a great cleanser for the face, it leaves the skin very soft ”.

On makeup and hair, the Hollywood star keeps as natural as possible, uses makeup base only to hide some imperfections and lipstick serves two purposes: to be a blush and lip tint.

Salma does not hesitate to leave her black hair natural: “My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working,” she recalled. He is constantly holding him down, yes, in an attempt to appease him, but he would never subject him to such an aggressive treatment as dye is. Thus, preserves the white hair that appears with age.

“One of the reasons I don’t paint my hair is because I don’t have enough patience to sit through the entire process. I do not want to spend what is left of my youth pretending that I am younger and not enjoy what my life is”He shared.

