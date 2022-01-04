Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now official: specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a less advanced version than the Galaxy S21 and of which we already know all the details, it is still a top phone, although it is cheaper than the latter, something that users who think about buying it will like.

Equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and another series of characteristics that make it a very promising high-end, with the availability of 5G connectivity and the presence of a couple of quality cameras with which the user will surely be able to take good shots.

Regarding the design, there are not too many changes, it is back to bet on a front with panel with hole in screen and with a rear section where the protagonist is the triple sensor camera system that protrudes a little from the phone case.

With this launch, the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is Samsung’s first mobile in 2022 is fulfilled, although throughout this year we will see many more.

Galaxy S21 FE, technical characteristics

This are the technical characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

Screen: 6.4-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels at 120 Hz. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. RAM: 6GB / 8GB. Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB. Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP. Front camera: 32 MP. Connectivity: 4G, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, etc. Battery: 4,500 mAh with fast charging of 25 W and wireless. Operating system: Android 12 with One UI.

From the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE you should also know that it has a fingerprint reader inside the screen with ultrasonic technology, so the unlocking speed is assured. To that we must add the IP68 certification of resistance to water and dust.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE It goes on sale in Spain in white, dark gray, olive green and black from this next January 21 with a starting price of € 749 corresponding to the most basic version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB, while that there will be other more powerful versions (8 GB / 128 GB and 8 GB / 256 GB) that will be somewhat more expensive.

