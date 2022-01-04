Second chance for medical exams due to covid

Pilar Alegría, Carolina Darias and Joan Subirats.

Medicine and Nursing students who cannot take the January exams due to COVID will have a “second opportunity”, as reported by the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, which has expressed the will of the Government to “preserve presence” in the classrooms despite the rebound in coronavirus infections.

In the press conference after the Interterritorial Council, in which they also participated Carolina Darias, Minister of Health; and the head of Education, Pilar Alegria; Subirats has indicated that all the agents involved will work “in the maintenance of the classrooms as safe spaces”, Which will require, among other measures, the use of the mask and the maintenance of cross ventilation.

“The only caveat,” he added, concerns those students who, because they have been infected, cannot attend the exam. “We are working with the universities to adopt measures and that these students do not lose the callThat they have a second chance ”, he explained.

Medical Writing works on expanding this news.