Sensitive images: tried to jump the reel of the New York subway, broke his neck and died

A 28-year-old Latino boy broke his neck on the New York subway while trying to jump the pinwheel to avoid paying the fare. A video that recorded the situation shows the boy repeating the action a couple of times until the last one that costs him his life.

The victim was identified as Christopher De La Cruz, 28 years old. The event took place in the Forest Hills train station-71st Avenue in queens, around the 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the American press.

A young man died in New York while trying to jump the subway turnstile.

According to the video sequence released, the victim, who was wearing a backpack, tried unsuccessfully to jump the pinwheel until he lost his balance in the last action. De la Cruz fell headlong and broke his neck.

The lifeless body of Christoper de la Cruz was found at the scene minutes later by security personnel, who immediately called the medical services in the area. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the event are under investigation. It is not clear if the young man had some limitation that could have affected his movement or to act with some lack of skill in his movements.

The fee costs $ 2.75, the New York Post reported. According to the American press, one in eight passengers evade the turnstiles without paying in the subways of the economic heart of the United States.